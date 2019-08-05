Below you will find the most popular sandwich spots in Boston, according to Hoodline. Above, Phantom Gourmet weighs in with the Great 8 sandwiches in the region.
BOSTON (Hoodline) – Craving a fantastic sandwich? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Mike & Patty’s
Topping the list is Mike & Patty’s. Located at 12 Church St. (between Tremont and Fayette streets) in Bay Village, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular sandwich spot in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,581 reviews on Yelp.
2. Flour Bakery + Café
Next up is South Boston’s Flour Bakery + Café, situated at 12 Farnsworth St. (between Northern Avenue and Congress Street). With 4.5 stars out of 1,100 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, sandwiches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Pauli’s
North End’s Pauli’s, located at 65 Salem St. (between Hull and Stillman streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the catering spot, which offers sandwiches and seafood, 4.5 stars out of 978 reviews.
4. Sam LaGrassa’s
Sam LaGrassa’s, a deli that offers sandwiches and more located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 972 Yelp reviews. Head over to 44 Province St. (between Bosworth Street and Ordway Place) to see for yourself.
5. Thinking Cup
Over in Back Bay, check out Thinking Cup, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 742 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, at 85 Newbury St. (between Clarendon and Berkeley streets).
