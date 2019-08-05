Filed Under:Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, NFL, Shilique Calhoun, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots finally got to hit some players from another team on Monday morning, as the team partook in its first joint practice session with the Lions in Detroit. Among the notable parts of practice was the emergency of a likely-unknown player.

Edge defender Shilique Calhoun was a standout performer on Monday, drawing notice from the Patriots reporters in attendance.

The 27-year-old Calhoun signed with the Patriots in May, an addition that largely flew under the radar in the wake of the draft. A third-round pick by the Raiders in 2016, Calhoun has played in 26 NFL games but has zero starts. He’s recorded just 23 total tackles, with 0.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Calhoun certainly has the size to handle edge duties for the Patritots. Some more days on the practice field like Monday, and he may get the opportunity.

