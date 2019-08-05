Tom Brady Addresses Uncertainty Beyond 2019, Even With New Contract: 'We'll See What Happens'"I mean, it’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL," Brady said Monday after the Patriots' joint practice with the Lions. "I don’t want to think that I’m any different than everybody else. Football’s a tough business, it’s a production business. I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters. That’s where my focus is."

Add Defensive End/Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To Your Patriots RadarEdge defender Shilique Calhoun was a standout performer on Monday, drawing notice reviews from the Patriots reporters in attendance.

Red Sox Completely Unravel At Worst Possible Time, Likely Sinking Season's Hopes For GoodA week ago, things were looking up for the Boston Red Sox. Since then, though, they've completely collapsed. It likely cost them their season.

Tom Brady Reunited With Draft Card From 2000 NFL DraftAt the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Tom Brady was given a reminder of exactly how far he's come in football.

Lions' Danny Amendola Ready For Joint Practices With PatriotsDanny Amendola will have a reunion of sorts when the Detroit Lions hold joint practices with the New England Patriots this week.