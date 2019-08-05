BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots finally got to hit some players from another team on Monday morning, as the team partook in its first joint practice session with the Lions in Detroit. Among the notable parts of practice was the emergency of a likely-unknown player.
Edge defender Shilique Calhoun was a standout performer on Monday, drawing notice from the Patriots reporters in attendance.
Patriots EDGE defender Shilique Calhoun has been in the backfield a lot today.
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 5, 2019
Edge rusher Shilique Calhoun is getting some run with the first-team defense this morning. He's had some nice moments thus far in camp.
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 5, 2019
Kyle Van Noy here in pads but also didn’t see much team work. Shilique Calhoun and John Simon saw plenty of work at OLB. Both showed up in a positive way. Multiple “sacks” for Calhoun.
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 5, 2019
Patriots practice notes:
N’Keal Harry with one of plays of the day — diving catch from Tom Brady.
DE Shilique Calhoun, a former Raider, showing up w/ quality reps.
CB D’Angelo Ross with a textbook INT in 3rd-unit 11-on-11s.
Officials present.
Players run Lions’ hill at end.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 5, 2019
The 27-year-old Calhoun signed with the Patriots in May, an addition that largely flew under the radar in the wake of the draft. A third-round pick by the Raiders in 2016, Calhoun has played in 26 NFL games but has zero starts. He’s recorded just 23 total tackles, with 0.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits.
At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Calhoun certainly has the size to handle edge duties for the Patritots. Some more days on the practice field like Monday, and he may get the opportunity.
