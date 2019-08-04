WATCH LIVE:Pan-Mass Challenge Finish Line
BOSTON (CBS) – Ed Reed was feeling thankful during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech. So much so that he accidentally gave credit to a man who never coached him.

Reed had a slip of the tongue during his speech in Canton, thanking Bill Belichick, instead of the man whose name he was reaching for – former Ravens head coach Brian Billick.

Given the amount of respect Belichick has shown for Reed throughout the years, the coach likely took the slip up as a compliment.

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law was also inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

