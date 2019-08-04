Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There was a Disney theme to this week’s Pet Parade.
Four dogs up for adoption through Pawfect Life Rescue visited WBZ-TV.
Among the dogs was a set of three chiweenie puppies, all four months old and about 4-5 pounds each. They are named Pluto, Daisy and Mickey Mouse.
All of the puppies are great with kids and other dogs. They love each other, but are ready to be adopted separately.
Also featured on this week’s Pet Parade was Teddy, a 7-year-old collie mix from Texas. Teddy is described as a “chill” and “sweet” dog in need of an adult home.
For more information visit the Pawfeck Life Rescue website.
You must log in to post a comment.