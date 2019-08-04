  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) –Politicians in Massachusetts took to Twitter Sunday to express their condolences and voice their anger over the second mass shooting in the U.S. in 24 hours. Following a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas that took 20 lives, a mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio left nine dead.

Gov. Charlie Baker wrote, “difficult to comprehend another mass shooting in less than 24 hours in Ohio that senselessly took the lives of innocent people and hurt many people.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, “I’m heartsick for the 29 people killed this weekend in El Paso and Dayton — and all the other lives we lose every day due to senseless gun violence.”

She later added, “The House passed a bill more than 5 months ago to require basic background checks on gun sales — the very least we can do to keep our loved ones safe.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, “There are no words. My condolences to the families who are mourning the death of a loved one as a result of gun violence. We need gun reform now.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy listed the locations of mass shootings in U.S., mentioning Dayton and El Paso to Sandy Hook.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley chose to focus on Sen. Mitch McConnell and called him “complicit.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins released a statement that said in part:

“The violence in Dayton, Ohio, which took place on the 216th day of the year, marked the 251st mass shooting of 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Vigils are being held across the country for the victims of these senseless acts of violence, and of course Suffolk County and the city of Boston stand arm and arm with people of Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton. We know the strength of solidarity. We remember cities uniting behind us when we experienced terror at the finish line of the Boston Marathon six years ago.

Sadly, these stories of pain and resilience are too familiar. They are a part of a seemingly endless cycle of violence we refuse to address with the urgency it deserves.

Thoughts and prayers do not keep our festivals, stores, nightclubs, schools, marathons, movie theaters, churches, or streets safe. We must do more.”

Rep. Stephen Lynch spoke outside his home about the lack of legislative action to stop mass shootings. “I don’t know if there is a single 100 percent solution, but there might be 100 1 percent solutions and we’ve got to start taking action here. Just saying you’re sorry and you’re praying for the survivors and for their families and for the victims, that’s not good enough.”

