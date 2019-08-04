  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dover High School, Dover NH News, New Hampshire


DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school district says a teacher will return to full-time teaching about being placed on paid leave after a video surfaced of his students singing a jingle about the Ku Klux Klan.

The Portsmouth Herald reports John Carver will resume teaching Aug. 28, when school starts. Dover School District Superintendent William Harbron says Carver completed a “mentoring and learning program” required for him to come back to the classroom.

Carver was placed on leave in December after the video went viral. It showed two students singing a jingle set to Jingle Bells that included the refrain “KKK, KKK, let’s kill all the blacks.”

Harbron and students said Carver had given an assignment to write a song about a subject in the Reconstruction era that followed the Civil War.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments