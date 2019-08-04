BOSTON (CBS) — A man and a woman were arrested on gun charges after officers first noticed their car because it was illegally parked in a bike lane, Boston Police said.
Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police “responded to a call for a large group of vehicles, scooters and pedestrians gathered and illegally parked in the bike lane” on American Legion Highway in Mattapan. As they started to issue citations, Yulissa Diaz, 25, and Randy Gonzalez, 25, both of Boston, tried to drive off.
After pulling the car over, police said they smelled alcohol and saw open containers. “Once officers safely removed the occupants from the motor vehicle, a loaded IZH-70 .380 ACP firearm was recovered directly behind the rear female passengers’ seat,” according to police.
Diaz and Gonzalez were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Gonzalez, who was driving, was also issued a citation for having open containers of alcohol in a car.
They will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
