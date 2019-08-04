BLACKSTONE (CBS) – Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with using an arrow to shoot a cat in Blackstone.
The teenager, whose name was not released because he is under 18, is charged with killing an animal and damaging personal property, both felonies. He is also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and discharging a firearm near a highway.
Donald Ingersoll’s cat was shot Thursday. Police seized an arrow as evidence. It was shorting, leading police to believe it came from a crossbow.
The cat was taken to an animal hospital but could not be saved.
After offering a $500 reward for information, police worked with an anonymous person who helped detectives identify a suspect.
Police executed a search warrant on Sunday at the 17-year-old’s home and found a bow and several arrows that matched the one used to kill the cat. The teenager lived a short distance from where the cat was shot.
“I want to commend Blackstone Police and the Blackstone Valley Drug & Anti Crime Task Force for their dedication to this case,” Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said. “Through the public’s assistance, we were able to identify, locate and bring this individual to justice.”
