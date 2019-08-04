  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attleboro News, Boston News, Severe weather

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — About half a dozen homes were damaged by downed trees after a storm in Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux said. Orange and Maple Streets appear to have been hit specifically hard.

National Grid may be forced to cut power during tree removal, Heroux said. Once trees have been moved, National Grid can fix the downed wires.

A large tree fell in front of an Attleboro home during a storm Sunday (Photo Courtesy: Mayor Paul Heroux)

Other roads were impassable due to flooding so severe that it prompted a flash flood warning.

Ellis Street in Attleboro was flooded Sunday evening (Photo Courtesy: Denis Leveillee Jr.)

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Report any trees down to the police department. Report power outages to National Grid.

Comments