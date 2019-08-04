Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — About half a dozen homes were damaged by downed trees after a storm in Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux said. Orange and Maple Streets appear to have been hit specifically hard.
National Grid may be forced to cut power during tree removal, Heroux said. Once trees have been moved, National Grid can fix the downed wires.
Other roads were impassable due to flooding so severe that it prompted a flash flood warning.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Report any trees down to the police department. Report power outages to National Grid.
