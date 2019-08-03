Comments
PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A 58-year-old man has died following an afternoon fire on Raymond Road in Plymouth.
About 1 p.m. Saturday, the Plymouth Fire Department received multiple 911 calls from neighbors reporting smoke from a second-floor window in the home.
The fire started in a second-floor bedroom and never left that room.
When rescue crews arrived, they found the victim, unconscious, in that second-floor bedroom.
“They performed CPR on him. Paramedics took over care while the second crew put out the fire in the home. He was transported to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, but he was pronounced dead.”
The name of the victim hasn’t been released. The State Fire Marshal’s office is trying to figure out the cause of the fire.
