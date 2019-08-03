



BOSTON (CBS) – After a mass shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas, in which at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday, Massachusetts politicians, as well as local first responders, took to Twitter to express their condolences to the El Paso community.

“Well this is pretty frustrating to see it happen over and over again,” WBZ-TV’s Security Analyst Ed Davis said. “You can put common-sense restrictions in place without violating the Second Amendment, and you can do some intelligent and thoughtful things with people who have mental health problems to keep them away from these weapons.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker described himself as “horrified and saddened” by the violence in El Paso.

Horrified and saddened to learn of the devastating shooting in El Paso. While no words can provide solace for those who lost loved ones to this senseless violence, Massachusetts joins the entire nation in praying for the victims, families and the entire community. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 3, 2019

Lieutenant Gov. Karen Polito also tweeted about the tragedy, “Our hearts go out to the people of El Paso as the community reacts to this senseless violence. We join all Americans in praying for those affected.”

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren laid at least part of the blame at the Republicans’ door. “Tonight I’m heartsick for El Paso & I’m once again disgusted by the GOP leadership in Washington,” Warren tweeted. “Americans shouldn’t have to live in fear that if they go to Walmart, or a festival, or school, or just walk down the street that they won’t make it home alive. This has to stop.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also tweeted her condolences to the people of El Paso, “Horrific news out of Texas today. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and first responders as we deal with yet another tragedy in our nation. How much more senseless gun violence must our communities suffer from? The time to come together and take action is now.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted that he was “very sad” to hear the news and pointed to the shooting as another example of the need for stricter gun laws.

Very sad to hear the news out of El Paso. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the entire city. The government has the power to enact strong and sensible gun laws, preventing more of these recurring tragedies. There should be no debate, we need gun reform now. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 3, 2019

Congresswoman Lori Trahan also tweeted her condolences, calling for an end to gun violence. “My heart is with the people of Texas. We have the power to end this horror – I ask that we come together, & end the gun violence epidemic that plagues our communities. It’s time the Senate pass common sense gun laws. Americans should not have to live in fear. We can end this.”

Congressman Jim McGovern said that the people of El Paso needed more than thoughts and prayers, tweeting, “My heart breaks for El Paso. Another terrible, senseless act of gun violence. We cannot allow this to become normal. And we need more than thoughts and prayers. We need action.”

Congresswoman Katherine Clark simply tweeted, “No community should have to endure this. No country should allow this.”

Presidential candidate Congressman Seth Moulton tweeted, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of El Paso. We cannot allow this to keep happening in America. Citizens don’t need guns to protect them from government — they need the government to step up and protect them from guns.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley called for policy change, tweeting, “What we witnessed in #ElPaso today was an act of terrorism. Robbing us of the lives of more than 20 people, a terrorist emboldened by racist rhetoric, armed with weapons that should be outlawed. Enough. It’s time to channel our rage and heartbreak into real policy change,”

The Boston Police tweeted out their thoughts and prayers, specifically remembering first responders and investigators at the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by today’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, including all the first responders and investigators responding to what can only be described as a horrifically heart-breaking scene. #PrayForElPaso pic.twitter.com/GZLwsw4M2H — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 3, 2019

Newton Police also sent their best wishes to El Paso, tweeting, “Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and condolences to all the victims and their families of today’s senseless shootings in #ElPasoTexas.”

Cambridge Police tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the shooting in El Paso today. The Cambridge Police Department sends our support to our brothers and sisters at EPD and to the entire El Paso community. #ElPasoStrong”

Rockland Police tweeted, “Thoughts and Prayers to the El Paso Community #ElPasostrong”

Walpole Police asked, “What is this world coming to??”

