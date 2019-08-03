BOSTON (CBS) — Sixteen more people were arrested in Boston Friday as police continue to monitor an area commonly called “methadone mile” after a corrections officer was attacked there Thursday.
According to police, the sixteen individuals were arrested Friday near Mass. Ave. and Southampton Street. On Thursday, 18 people were arrested from the same area during “Operation Clean Sweep.”
All but two of the people were arrested on drug-related charges. A number had open warrants for assault and battery.
Robert Sullivan, 36, of Foxborough, and Rashad Blout, 32, of Trenton, N.J., were also charged with resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.
All of the men and women are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
Two men were already arrested in connection with Thursday’s attack. Fifty-one-year-old Sean Stuart was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and battery. Torre Jenkins, 45, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and attempted larceny of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned and is being held without bail.
