BOSTON (CBS) – University of Massachusetts students will see a 2.5% increase in tuition for the 2019-20 year, amounting to an average of $359 per in-state undergraduate.
The increase puts the average in-state tuition across all four campuses at $14,722.
Out-of-state tuition and graduate tuition will increase by 3%. The University of Massachusetts Lowell is the only campus that will not increase tuition for graduate school students. Tuition for the University of Massachusetts Medical School was set in April.
“We take seriously our responsibility to maintain affordability for students and ensure budget transparency for all university stakeholders,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Manning.
The state legislature appropriated $558 million to UMass in its budget, a 1 percent increase after factoring in the state’s share of collectively bargained salary increases for university employees.
“Because of the state’s investment and the aggressive cost containment and efficiency measures implemented by university leadership, we are able to once again hold tuition to the rate of inflation while maintaining excellence in academic programming and student services,” said UMass President Marty Meehan.
The UMass operating budget is projected to be $3.5 billion, an increase of $143 million, or 4.3 percent, from its fiscal year 2019 budget.
Tuition rates for all five UMass campuses for the 2019-20 academic year will be available on the UMass website.
