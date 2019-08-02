Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – An iconic South Boston restaurant is reportedly opening a new location at Logan Airport.
A Massport spokeswoman tells The Boston Globe that Sullivan’s Castle Island will open a satellite location in Terminal B by the end of the summer.
Sullivan’s has been in business since 1951 serving staples like hot dogs, burgers, fried chicken and lobster rolls.
Customers famously flock to Sullivan’s in their winter coats and hats when it opens for the season to mark the unofficial start of spring.
