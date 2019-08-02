HYANNIS PORT (AP) — Authorities say they’ll rely on the results of toxicology reports to determine how a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died.
Officials say Saoirse Kennedy Hill was pronounced dead Thursday at a Cape Cod hospital. Police called to the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, for a report of a drug overdose found her unresponsive.
The 22-year-old Boston College student was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.
The Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Friday that an autopsy showed no signs of trauma, but investigators would look to toxicology reports for the exact cause and manner of death.
Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 while running for president.
