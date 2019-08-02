BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have Julian Edelman. The Patriots have rookie N’Keal Harry. But when it comes to a complete depth chart at wide receiver, the Patriots are a little thin.
And apparently, the team is still considering an addition at the position.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Friday that Cameron Meredith was “in the New England area” and is “vying to become the Patriots newest wide receiver.”
Anderson also added that it marks Meredith’s second visit to Foxboro, with the first coming a few days earlier.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Meredith played two seasons with the Bears in 2015 and 2016 before missing the entire 2017 season due to a knee injury. He signed with the Saints last season but played just six games, limited again by a knee injury. Meredith was released by the Saints last week.
In 31 career games, Meredith has caught 86 passes for 1,122 yards and five touchdowns.
Coincidentally, Meredith was the victim of a prank call on the night of the NFL Draft in 2015. An unknown caller pretended to be Bill Belichick and told Meredith that the Patriots would be drafting him, but Meredith ended up going undrafted.
