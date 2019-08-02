Comments
DOVER, N.H. (CBS) – Officials are looking for three suspects who they say broke into a local medical marijuana dispensary early Thursday morning.
Dover, New Hampshire, Police said the suspects used a rock to break the glass door at Temescal Wellness on Crosby Road where they stole some items that were on display. They were unable to break through the additional security in the marijuana storage area.
Police were notified by Temescal’s alarm company just after midnight. They are looking for the suspects who were captured on surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information should call the Dover, New Hampshire, Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover, New Hampshire, Crimeline at 603-749-6000.
