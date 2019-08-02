Comments
August 3, 2019
This week we give you the final edition of our yearly special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we feature the Dominican Festival of Boston 2019 – a wonderful week-long cultural event, with its festival taking place on Sunday August 18 at Clifford Park from 2PM-10PM, with the big parade starting at noon down Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with festival coord. Yvette Gonzalez. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CALENDAR OF EVENTS:
August 3, 2019
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
DOMINICAN FESTIVAL OF BOSTON 2019
Clifford Park
Sunday, August 18
2PM-10PM
Parade: 12PM – Centre St.
(617) 820-4510
FB: festivaldominicanodeboston
8/10 Beauty Pageant
8/11 Culture Day
8/14 Women’s Day
8/15 Health Fair Day
8/16 Flag Raising Day
8/17 Sports Day
8/18 Parade/Festival
