  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Centro


August 3, 2019
This week we give you the final edition of our yearly special coverage of some of New England’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we feature the Dominican Festival of Boston 2019 – a wonderful week-long cultural event, with its festival taking place on Sunday August 18 at Clifford Park from 2PM-10PM, with the big parade starting at noon down Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with festival coord. Yvette Gonzalez. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DOMINICAN FESTIVAL OF BOSTON 2019
Clifford Park
Sunday, August 18
2PM-10PM
Parade: 12PM – Centre St.
(617) 820-4510
FB: festivaldominicanodeboston

CALENDAR OF EVENTS:
8/10 Beauty Pageant
8/11 Culture Day
8/14 Women’s Day
8/15 Health Fair Day
8/16 Flag Raising Day
8/17 Sports Day
8/18 Parade/Festival

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments