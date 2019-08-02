



BOSTON (CBS) — An area near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard is referred to as “methadone mile” because it is frequented by people with substance abuse issues.

A number of homeless shelters and the methadone clinics line the streets. Therefore a population of homeless and people in recovery stay nearby, according to WBZ-TV’s Chief Legal Analyst Cheryl Fiandaca.

Police typically respond to violent crimes and overdoses in the area but on Thursday, a Suffolk County House of Corrections Officer said he attacked there while on his way to work.

Fiandaca said police have a tough time handling methadone mile because the situation is complex. “The police do not arrest substance abusers, they don’t arrest people who are using illegal drugs. If they commit other crimes, they will come in and arrest them,” she explained.

According to Boston Crime Incident Reports, there have been 229 medical or drug-related calls in methadone mile area this year. In 2018, there were 185 reports total. In 2016, there were 31.

“If they don’t want help, you can’t force them into it and so it becomes a very difficult situation to kind of manage,” Fiandaca said.

To make matters worse, the situation is condensed to one area. “That becomes the biggest challenge. You have people who are trying to get off of drugs and people who are actually using them in the same area.”