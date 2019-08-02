Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., is recalling its Entenmann’s Little Bites chocolate chip cookies after consumers have reported pieces of blue plastic in the individual packaging pouches.
The recalled Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) have a “Best By” date of Aug. 31, 2019 or Sept. 7, 2019, and the lot code is 1350.
The company said the plastic was not baked into the cookies and that no other Entenmann’s products were affected. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers can return the cookies to the place of purchase for a refund.
