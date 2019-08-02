SOUTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – MBTA riders who get on at the South Attleboro Commuter Rail station say the stairs and overhead walkway they use to get to their trains are falling apart.

Jackie Smith refuses to take the stairs. Instead, she uses the ramp, which is much longer.

“It’s just very ruses and rotted with big, one-could-fall-through holes,” she said.

Attleboro State Rep. Jim Hawkins said he’s received numerous complaints about the deteriorating conditions.

“If it was a car, it wouldn’t pass inspection,” he said. “There’s big holes in it. Support beans are rusted away.”

Hawkins points out some of the areas where rust has made holes large enough to fit a hand through. Some stairways are closed altogether.

State Rep. Paul Feeney said there was a talk about relocating the station, but that fell through.

“This is public safety,” he said. “It needs to be done now.”

The MBTA said it is making repairs, but the repairs are only on the ground level and won’t impact the staircases or walkways.

The MBTA said the $4.9 million project also includes better lighting and parking.