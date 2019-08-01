SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — A school bus with kids from a summer camp was involved in a crash along with a 10-wheel dump truck and a pickup truck in Salem, N.H. Thursday. Seventeen children were minorly injured and taken to Lawrence General Hospital as a precaution.
Fire responders rushed to the scene on North Broadway at Lake Street around 10:15 a.m.
According to the Salem Fire Department, 43 people were on the bus in total. The kids, all between six and 12 years old, were on their way to a bowling alley in Salem with the Little Sprouts Camp.
The driver of the pickup truck and three adult staff members on the bus were taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen. Their injuries were also minor.
“Little Sprouts is sincerely grateful to all of the first responders, local authorities, and members of our staff who swiftly and compassionately attended to the children and their safety. These community leaders truly embodied their mission to protect and serve by creating a sense of ease and calm for the campers and our staff,” said a statement from the summer program. “Our staff on the bus quickly and confidently checked in with each camper and then called members of our leadership team for further assistance.”
Two lanes were closed as police responded to the crash but the road has since reopened. It is unclear what caused the crash.
