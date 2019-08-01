Comments
NEWTON (CBS) – A little raccoon found itself in a tight spot in Newton Thursday.
Firefighters said it had its head stuck in a storm drain for a while, but they were able to get the juvenile raccoon free with help from animal control in Waltham.
One photo shows the raccoon looking frightened while gripping on to the drain. Rescuers had to remove the drain cover from the street to get the animal loose.
We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!! #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ
— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019
“We rescue citizens both big and small!” the Newton Fire Department said.
