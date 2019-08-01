  • WBZ TVOn Air

WELLFLEET


WELLFLEET (CBS) – A photo from above Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet Wednesday shows just how close a great white shark got to shore.

The shot from spotter pilot Wayne Davis of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows swimmers on the beach after having been evacuated due to a shark sighting. The great white can be seen swimming through the clear water.

A shark spotted off Newcomb Hollow Beach (Photo credit: Wayne Davis/Atlantic White Shark Conservancy)

The beach had to be closed twice Wednesday because of shark sightings. The first shark was spotted around 11 a.m. and the swimmers were ordered out of the water again at about 1:30 p.m. for a second sighting.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police said its airwing spotted a “large white shark” near swimmers.

The conservancy is reminding swimmers to stay safe.

“August – October are peak months of white shark activity off Cape Cod,” their tweet stated. “Whether or not a sighting is reported, we advise caution and recommend not venturing beyond waist deep water.”

Newcomb Hollow Beach was the site of a rare deadly shark attack last September.

