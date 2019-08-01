Tom Brady Ranks No. 6 On NFL Network's Top 100 List, But QB Receives Proper Praise As The GOATThe infamous cliff has arrived for one Tom Brady. That at least must be the conclusion drawn after Brady -- for the first time in the nine-year history of the NFL Network's "Top 100" show -- finished outside the top five this year. The Patriots' quarterback came in as just the sixth-best player in the NFL last season.

Frustrated Rick Porcello Breaks Dugout TVs During Rough Start For Red SoxRick Porcello wasn’t happy with his start Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He took out his frustration on a pair of televisions in the Red Sox dugout.

Kiermaier Returns To Lead Rays Past Red Sox 8-5Kevin Kiermaier homered on the first pitch he saw after coming off the injured list to lead Tampa Bay to an 8-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

No Move Made: Red Sox Stand Pat At Trade Deadline, Hoping Things Work Out In Fight For Playoff SpotThe defending champs looked to be in dire need of an arm or two as the 4 p.m. trade deadline approached. Then, that deadline hit. No arms were coming.

Wyndham Championship: Webb Simpson Leads Contenders At SedgefieldThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield gives PGA Tour players one last chance to boost their standing going into the FedExCup Playoffs.