BOSTON (CBS) — There figures to be a tremendous amount of attention paid to N’Keal Harry this season in New England. That much has been clear based on the daily coverage of his work on the practice field.

That, however, does not mean there isn’t room for another rookie receiver to make his mark with the Patriots. And on Thursday, Jakobi Meyers officially entered his name into that conversation.

Meyers drew the most oohs and ahhs from the media attending Thursday morning’s practice session behind Gillette Stadium, as he made a number of impressive plays that stood out.

Media outlets are not allowed to record practice (after the opening few minutes of warmups and drills), so instead of visually seeing the plays, you’ll need to let the reporters paint you a picture.

Of course, before evaluating what role Meyers might have on the 2019 Patriots, he first has to make the 2019 Patriots. But if he can string together days like he had on Thursday, he should be well on his way to making the final 53.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Meyers was expected to be drafted in April but didn’t end up getting selected.

The 22-year-old has taken the Julian Edelman route in his football career, transitioning from quarterback to receiver during his time at NC State. There, he turned in a season with 92 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns. The year prior, he caught 63 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns.

