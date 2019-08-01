BOSTON (CBS) — There figures to be a tremendous amount of attention paid to N’Keal Harry this season in New England. That much has been clear based on the daily coverage of his work on the practice field.

That, however, does not mean there isn’t room for another rookie receiver to make his mark with the Patriots. And on Thursday, Jakobi Meyers officially entered his name into that conversation.

Meyers drew the most oohs and ahhs from the media attending Thursday morning’s practice session behind Gillette Stadium, as he made a number of impressive plays that stood out.

Media outlets are not allowed to record practice (after the opening few minutes of warmups and drills), so instead of visually seeing the plays, you’ll need to let the reporters paint you a picture.

Jakobi Meyers is getting extensive first-team reps today. Just went up and snagged one over Jason McCourty on a throw from Tom Brady. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 1, 2019

Jakobi Meyers just made an unreal catch over Patrick Chung and Keion Crossen. Used one hand to knock a high pass from Jarrett Stidham down then snagged it in the end zone for a touchdown. N'Keal Harry made a diving catch on the next play. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 1, 2019

Jakobi Meyers was the player of the day. He was the best pass catcher on the field and he did it with Brady at QB. He’s my favorite for an UDFA to make this team — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 1, 2019

This feels like Jakobi Meyers overload but…we’re allowed to tweet especially impressive plays mid-practice and he keeps submitting them. Stidham fade into the Cover-2 “turkey hole.” Meyers leaps, taps it one-handed to himself. Touchdown. Second contested catch of the day. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 1, 2019

Holy s***, Jakobi Meyers did it again. Deep ball down the sideline, he tipped it out of double coverage and to himself in the end zone. Touchdown. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 1, 2019

Jakobi Meyers just made the catch of the day with a leaping grab over Jason McCourty. That’ll create some trust with Brady. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 1, 2019

One of the best stretches of practice for the offense came late when Jarrett Stidham found Jakobi Meyers for a high-arcing TD grab (Myers taps it to himself before gathering it in), and then hit a diving N’Keal Harry on a similar play on the next snap. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 1, 2019

Of course, before evaluating what role Meyers might have on the 2019 Patriots, he first has to make the 2019 Patriots. But if he can string together days like he had on Thursday, he should be well on his way to making the final 53.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Meyers was expected to be drafted in April but didn’t end up getting selected.

Jakobi Meyers is one of the more sure-handed receivers in the draft and will be a great addition to an NFL roster. pic.twitter.com/hAqmHG39EF — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 18, 2019

The 22-year-old has taken the Julian Edelman route in his football career, transitioning from quarterback to receiver during his time at NC State. There, he turned in a season with 92 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns. The year prior, he caught 63 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns.