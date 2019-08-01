Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS) – The newest Forever stamps released by the U.S. Postal Service on Thursday pay tribute to some “courageous canines.”
“The Postal Service honors the nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs with this new booklet of 20 stamps,” the agency says.
There are four stamps featuring a German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd, all wearing harnesses. Each are pictured in front of a white star on a red or blue background.
The stamps were created by DKNG Studios and designed by art director Greg Breeding.
Order a book of 20 stamps for $11 online here.
You must log in to post a comment.