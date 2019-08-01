  • WBZ TVOn Air

HYANNISPORT (CBS) – Police are investigating a death at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on Marchant Avenue at about 2:30 pm Thursday.

According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, Barnstable Police were responding to a reported “unattended death.”

Marchant Ave in Hyannisport (WBZ-TV)

The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

The person’s identity has not been released.

