HYANNISPORT (CBS) – Police are investigating a death at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport.
Police and firefighters were called to a home on Marchant Avenue at about 2:30 pm Thursday.
According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, Barnstable Police were responding to a reported “unattended death.”
The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.
The person’s identity has not been released.
