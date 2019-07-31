Comments
WILMINGTON (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was charged with drunk driving after Wilmington Police spotted her driving with a gas nozzle and hose attached to her car.
Police said the 24-year-old Hudson, N.H. woman was arrested Friday and charged with operating under the influence. She was also charged with negligent operation and an open container violation.
Multiple drivers told police the woman was unable to stay in her own lane.
“There was something else that caught other motorists attention,” police posted on Tuesday, referencing the gas nozzle and hose. “We were able to return the gas nozzle to it’s rightful owner.”
You must log in to post a comment.