



WORCESTER (CBS) — Two Ferraris, worth a small fortune, were found in Worcester on Wednesday. The owner of the cars said, “They broke into the garage and just drove the cars right out.”

According to the search warrant, the two cars, a 2018 Ferrari GTC Lusso, and a 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider, are worth about $625,000.

They were found in a shipping container behind a warehouse on Harlow Street, about 180 miles from where they were initially stolen in Oyster Bay, New York.

The owner told WBZ one of the Ferraris had a hidden GPS tracking device—allowing police to locate the cars.

“[I] notified the authorities, and they found the cars in like a matter of days,” he said.

The property owner says he had nothing to do with the stolen Ferraris, and that containers often park near the building without his consent.

“I think it’s more important that the police guard the lots, get information about what they said was somewhat of a crime spree I guess in our area,” the owner of the cars said.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Oyster Bay Police Department, but have not gotten a response.

Worcester Police said no arrests have been made, and that the investigation is still open.

The owner of the cars said there were only a few scratches on his expensive rides.