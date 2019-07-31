WINTHROP (CBS) – Fast moving storms caused damage across Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon. The storms packed intense rain, wind and lightning.
Just before 4:00 pm, a powerful down-burst moved through Winthrop, snapping massive limbs, cracking gates wide open and blowing windows out of frames.
“It was howling, it was blowing at least I would say 60 miles per hour, it was swirling it was gray you couldn’t see anything,” one resident said.
“A lot of trees, big limbs, branches, our umbrella flew up, our picnic table, a lot of things went flying Plexiglas a lot of glass windows broke,” said Marie Finn, who has lived along Winthrop Harbor for 30 years.
Finn said she has never seen anything like this storm. “This was the worst storm I’ve ever seen, even more than a snowstorm,” Finn said.
Commercial St in Lynn. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/zlLYoOuPwe
— Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) July 31, 2019
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth and Norfolk Counties as the storms moved across the state.
In Lynn, the downpours flooded roads near Commercial Street.
Wild weather in Marblehead – the tree exploded! @davidwade @ericfisher @DanielleWBZ4 pic.twitter.com/uBROEptHBN
— Harold Mellor (@haroldmellor) July 31, 2019
In Marblehead, Harold Mellor says a tree “exploded” onto his car on West Shore Drive.
The heavy downpours flooded out Commuter Rail tracks between Natick and Worcester. The MBTA warned riders that the Worcester Line is running up to 20 minutes behind schedule.
MEMA said there were more than 12,000 power outages as of 6:00 pm.
