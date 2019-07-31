BOSTON (CBS) — Thus far through training camp, it’s been a slow go for second-year left tackle Isaiah Wynn as he recovers from a torn Achilles that cost him his entire rookie season. Might the Patriots have another plan on the left side of their line?
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe suggested that it is a very real possibility, as he noted that the Redskins have begun having discussions about trading veteran left tackle Trent Williams. While he did not specifically report that the Patriots are definitely involved in those talks, Howe did note that “there’s a feeling around the league the Patriots would be involved.”
The Redskins are having trade discussions regarding tackle Trent Williams, according to a source. Unclear what type of compensation they'd require in a trade. There's a feeling around the league the Patriots would be involved due to depth issues at the position.
Williams, 31, was the fourth overall pick in the 2010 draft. He’s spent his entire nine-year career with the Redskins, playing in 120 of a possible 144 games. He has missed time in each of the last five seasons, averaging 13 games played per year since 2014.
Pro Football Focus ranked Williams as the 24th-best offensive lineman in the NFL last year, noting that “injuries [have limited] what was a dominant career arc.”
Williams has not reported to Redskins camp, reportedly upset with the team’s medical staff and with his contract. He carries a cap hit of $14.73 million this season and $14.66 million next season.
The Patriots drafted Wynn — who played tackle and guard in college at Georgia — with the 23rd overall pick in last year’s draft. This summer, the Patriots appear to be bringing him back slowly through training camp.
Last year, after losing Nate Solder in free agency, the Patriots filled their hole at left tackle by trading for Trent Brown from the 49ers. Brown started all 16 games and helped anchor the Patriots as they went on to win the Super Bowl.
