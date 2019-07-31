



BOSTON (CBS) — In what has become a repetitive refrain already this summer, rookie wideout N’Keal Harry is going to have a lot of responsibility heaped upon his shoulders this season. Wednesday’s performance on the practice field was a reminder that, as is the case with all rookies in training camp, he remains a work in progress.

Harry and the Patriots took to the scorching-hot practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, and though the receiver made a dazzling catch, he also had some miscues.

The rookie receiver was not alone, either.

N’Keal Harry has had an up and down day – a couple nice catches, but multiple drops. He was slow to get up after his last leaping grab, but is still on the field — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 31, 2019

That’s a wrap. N’Keal Harry made a highlight catch, but dropped four passes (three in team drills). DBs won the day vs WRs. Jon Jones continues his impressive summer. Rookie Joejuan Williams had his best day with two pass breakups. Duke Dawson also with a PBU in final period. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) July 31, 2019

N'Keal Harry just committed his third drop today, then made a spectacular catch leaping backwards down the sideline. His practice in a nutshell. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 31, 2019

N'Keal Harry drops another pass. That's four today. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 31, 2019

Ugliest practice of camp for the Patriots offense. Drops galore. N’Keal Harry had three in 11-on-11 work. Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Braxton Berrios adding to the drop count as well. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 31, 2019

Harry came through with a couple of acrobatic catches immediately following his drops, but it was a rough practice overall for the rookie. Hadn’t had one like this to this point in camp. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 31, 2019

A couple of bad drops for N'Keal Harry today. #Patriots #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) July 31, 2019

Harry has made catches, don't get me wrong but there are drops. He appeared to get shaken up. He's out there though. They need more consistency from him. #Patriots #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) July 31, 2019

Clearly, Harry wasn’t the only Patriots player to have a shaky performance on Wednesday. But with the added spotlight on the first-round pick, Harry’s going to receive the bulk of the attention — good and bad — as the Patriots inch closer to the start of their preseason.