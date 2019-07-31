Weather Alert:Scattered Storms Wednesday Will Break Heat Wave
BOSTON (CBS) — In what has become a repetitive refrain already this summer, rookie wideout N’Keal Harry is going to have a lot of responsibility heaped upon his shoulders this season. Wednesday’s performance on the practice field was a reminder that, as is the case with all rookies in training camp, he remains a work in progress.

Harry and the Patriots took to the scorching-hot practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, and though the receiver made a dazzling catch, he also had some miscues.

The rookie receiver was not alone, either.

N’Keal Harry and Tom Brady (Photo from WBZ-TV)

Clearly, Harry wasn’t the only Patriots player to have a shaky performance on Wednesday. But with the added spotlight on the first-round pick, Harry’s going to receive the bulk of the attention — good and bad — as the Patriots inch closer to the start of their preseason.

