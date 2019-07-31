Comments
SPENCER (CBS) – A National Grid worker was injured after being hit by a car in Spencer.
It happened Wednesday around noon in the area of Route 9 and Greenville Street.
The road was shut down while police investigated the incident.
No further details are currently available.
“We have limited information about the incident on Route 9 and are communicating with local authorities as they investigate the circumstances that led to our employee being injured. Our focus and thoughts are on our employee and his family as he receives medical attention,” National Grid spokesman Bob Kievra said in a statement.
