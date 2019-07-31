ATLANTA (CBS) – London Bridge is recalling infant socks and wrist rattle sets because the rattles can detach and pose a choking hazard.
The set of matching baby socks and wristbands with a small rattle sewn on them. The tag on the recalled socks says London Bridge and Baby Wrist Rattle and Rattle Sock Set 0-6 months.
The date code for the recalled items are October 2018 with item numbers LB5000, LB5001, LB5002, LB5003, LB5004, LB5005, LB5006 or LB5007.
The socks and wristbands were made in China; about 7,500 are being recalled. So far there has been just one report of the rattles detaching and no injuries have been linked to the product.
They were sold at boutique stores nationwide from January to May for about $7.
Click here for full recall info.
