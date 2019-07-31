



BOSTON (CBS) – Cars at a crawl at Terminal C is not so unusual at Logan Airport. But Massport wants travelers to know it could get worse as they share the airport with construction crews working on a massive two billion dollar improvement project.

“Hopefully it will improve traffic flow which is drastically needed at an airport like this,” said traveler Stephen Williams.

Massport has launched a marketing campaign to keep the public informed about phases of the project and timelines which is all expected to take about five years to complete.

Among the improvements is easier access to the terminals including improvements to the roadway between Terminals B and C. At Terminal E a new parking garage is planned which is music to the ears of traveler Phil Lai who often parks at Central Parking.

“We have to walk from here to Terminal E which only has short-term parking. It adds to your schedule and you have to plan or take alternative transportation,” said Lai.

Massport is hoping to double ridership on Logan Express to reduce its carbon footprint. It all means the potential for major disruptions.

“I’m a little concerned about a five year project and getting in and out with construction delays. As of now it’s inconsistent,” said a traveler who identified herself as Maura.

For taxi drivers like Mourad Keddouri, the longer it takes to get around the airport, the more it will cost passengers. “From terminal B to the Sumner Tunnel it could be eleven dollars if we get stuck in traffic.”

For Massport it’s already a work in progress, but it’s the short-term travelers will have to think about first. “I’ll probably use public transportation more and pack a lunch,” said Stephen Williams.