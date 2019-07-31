Comments
HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire police officer was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly showed up for his shift drunk.
New Hampshire State Police were asked to assist at Hampton Police Department headquarters just before 8 p.m. Coworkers reported that they believed Officer James Patton, 58, was drunk when he arrived to work.
After an investigation, Patton, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Patton was processed and released on a summons to appear in court on August 22.
You must log in to post a comment.