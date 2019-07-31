SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – If you’re a Big Y shopper, you’re going to need to bring your reusable bags starting Thursday.
The independently owned grocery store chain, which has locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, said it will eliminate single-use plastic bags from its registers as of Aug. 1.
The company said it moved up the 2020 timeline to eliminate the bags since it was already complying with plastic bag bans in several communities.
“At Big Y, beyond providing great quality, great prices and great customer service, we also try to be smart about the resources and energy we use,” said Richard D. Bossie, Big Y Senior Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience.
The move is part of Big Y’s Green Initiative, which has reduced the company’s energy consumption by more than 5,000,000 kWh.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 380 billion plastic bags are used in the United States each year.
The company said it will offer discounts on reusable bags through August and is offering tips to keep the bags clean on YouTube.
