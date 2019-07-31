GLEN, N.H. (CBS) — Some of the best amusement parks in the United States are right here in New England, according to TripAdvisor.
The Needham-based travel company’s list of the Top 25 amusement parks includes two from New Hampshire – Santa’s Village in Jefferson at No. 15 and Story Land in Glen at No. 20.
Eighty-five percent of reviewers rate Santa’s Village as “excellent,” and one review says “you won’t find a better, safer place for kids and grandkids!” The park offers Christmas-themed fun all year round, and general admission is $34.
At Story Land, 91% of reviews rate the park as excellent or good. For families who want to see fairy tale characters come to life, general admission is $32.
The top 3 amusement parks on the list are all in Orlando, Florida – Universal’s Island of Adventure, Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios. Check out the full list here.
