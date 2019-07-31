



BOSTON (CBS) – Every day, tens of millions of Americans take prescription medications to treat physical and mental issues. Too often, the price of those drugs is beyond what a patient can afford. It’s an issue acknowledged by nearly every candidate running for president.

Here is a brief look at where each of the current presidential candidates stand:

Michael Bennet (D)

Colorado Senator

• Bennet proposes to lower the cost of prescription drugs by allowing the government to directly negotiate prices for Medicare.

• Supported a bill which would cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs in the Medicare program and require manufacturer rebates if drug prices increase faster than the rate of inflation.

Joseph Biden, Jr. (D)

Former Vice President

• Biden plans to impose hard caps on prices for drugs manufactured by a single company.

• Plans to allow drug importation from foreign countries, if the government determines they are safe.

• Wants to cap price increases at the rate of inflation.

• Supports allowing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug makers on prices.

Cory Booker (D)

New Jersey Senator

• Booker has not outlined a prescription drug cost plan.

• In 2019, Booker supported three different bills designed to lower drug prices.

Steve Bullock (D)

Governor of Montana

• Bullock has not presented a prescription drug plan.

• As Governor, Bullock vetoed a 2019 Montana bill that attempted to lower drug prices; he said it would do the opposite.

Pete Buttigieg (D)

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

• Buttigieg wants the Medicare system to have the power to negotiate drug prices.

• He plans to enact a Medicare for All approach so that drugs are available to all.

Julian Castro (D)

Former Housing Secretary

• Supports Medicare negotiating drug prices with manufacturers.

• Supports importing prescription drugs from other countries.

Bill de Blasio (D)

Mayor of New York City

• In 2019, de Blasio rolled out a $100 million/year program providing health care to all NYC residents, including undocumented immigrants. Did this in part to help lower prescription costs.

• Supports lowering and stabilizing drug prices

John Delaney (D)

Former Maryland Congressman

• Delaney plans to allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

• If a company is selling a drug for a higher price in the U.S. than in other countries, Delaney wants to impose a 100% excise tax on the difference

Tulsi Gabbard (D)

Hawaii Congresswoman

• Gabbard cosponsored legislation to allow importing of prescription drugs from Canada.

• Backed the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act, which would allow the government to directly negotiate Medicare drug costs with manufacturers.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

New York Senator

• Gillibrand wants to penalize drug companies for raising prices without justification.

• She wants the government to be able to import medications which are proven to be safe and negotiate prices with drug companies.

• She also wants to create a Pharmaceutical Czar to oversee audits of the industry’s practices.

Kamala Harris (D)

California Senator

• Harris’s plan would empower the Secretary of Health and Human Services to set new top prices for all drugs sold in America, based on prices in other developed countries.

• Harris would use executive authority to introduce more competition into the drug market, if Congress does not act first.

John Hickenlooper (D)

Former Governor of Colorado

• Hickenlooper has not outlined a prescription drug cost plan at this time.

Jay Inslee (D)

Governor of Washington

• Inslee supports negotiating drug prices for Medicare’s outpatient prescription drug benefit.

• He would expand federal regulations and require drug companies to provide justification for any price hike over 10%.

• In 2019, he signed a bill that would bring more transparency to prescription drug price increases.

Amy Klobuchar (D)

Minnesota Senator

• Klobuchar’s proposal would allow the government to negotiate Medicare Part D costs.

• Her proposal also allow people to order prescription drugs from other countries.

• Wants to end the practice of “pay-for-delay,” where drug makers pay generic manufacturers to delay introducing competing products.

Wayne Messam (D)

Mayor of Miramar, Florida

• Messam supports negotiating drug prices for Medicare’s outpatient prescription drug benefit.

• Wants to reform the system to drive down costs for patients, including giving the government more authority to negotiate prescription prices for senior.

Seth Moulton (D)

Massachusetts Congressman

• Moulton supports allowing the government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare patients.

• Moulton points out the VA already does this and requires that drug providers charge no more than the lowest price paid by any private-sector buyer.

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Former Texas Congressman

• O’Rourke supports negotiating drug prices for Medicare’s outpatient prescription drug benefits.

• Under his Medicare plan, there will be no out of pocket cost for prescription drugs.

Tim Ryan (D)

Ohio Congressman

• Ryan supports allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices

• Supports importing prescription drugs from other countries

Bernie Sanders (D)

Vermont Senator

• Sanders introduced three bills aimed at slashing high prescription drug costs, including allowing HHS secretary to negotiate with drug companies on Medicare prescription costs.

• Require pharmaceutical manufacturers to lower drug prices to the median price of five developed countries.

• He supports allowing Americans to import drugs from Canada.

Joe Sestak (D)

Former Pennsylvania Congressman

• Sestak supports allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices.

• Supports importing prescription drugs from other countries.

• Wants to ban the “pay for delay” practice.

Tom Steyer (D)

Hedge Fund Manager

• Steyer has not outlined a prescription drug proposal at this time.

• In 2017, he supported a California bill that would require drug manufacturers to provide notification of price increases.

Donald Trump (R)

President of the United States

• The Trump administration is working toward a system allowing Americans to legally access lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

Elizabeth Warren (D)

Massachusetts Senator

• Warren proposed a bill to allow the federal government to produce prescription drugs, or contract an outside company, when medications become unaffordable.

• She wants the federal government to start producing insulin, which price has skyrocketed.

William Weld (R)

Former Massachusetts Governor

• Weld has not presented a prescription drug plan at this time.

Marianne Williamson (D)

Self-Help Author

• Williamson wants to focus on why we need so many prescription drugs.

• She wants to look at ways of treating mental health issues that don’t involve pharmaceuticals.

Andrew Yang (D)

Former Tech Executive

• Yang wants to pressure companies to get their prices under control, using other countries as a baseline.

• He wants the government to license competitors if a company is determined to be charging too much for its drug.

• Yang wants to create public manufacturing facilities to produce generic drugs, to keep costs at a minimum.

• He supports allowing prescription medication imports from other countries.