BOSTON (CBS) — You can add one more name to the list of offensive lineman saying farewell to the Patriots.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots waived lineman Cole Croston.
ESPN’s Field Yates said the move was made with the non-football injury designation.
The Patriots have waived OL Cole Croston with a non-football injury designation, per source. He’s been on the team’s 53-man roster each of the past two seasons.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 30, 2019
The move comes one day after J.J. Dielman — who signed with the Patriots just last Friday — told the team that he was opting for retirement. Dielman became the third Patriots offensive lineman to retire this offseason, joining Jared Veldheer and Brian Schwenke.
While Croston isn’t retiring, his departure nevertheless thins the depth on the Pats’ line.
Croston, 25, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He survived cuts that summer but saw game action in just three games. Last year, he got on the field for just two games.
Croston had been on the PUP list for the Patriots, prior to the move.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that the Patriots signed undrafted free-agent guard Martez Ivey out of Florida to help add some depth.
