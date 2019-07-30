WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory Through 8 p.m. Tuesday
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston hospitals are earning top honors in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2019.

Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked second in the nation, only behind the Mayo Clinic. That’s two spots higher than last year for MGH.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital came in 13th overall, moving up seven places.

As for specialties, Dana Farber was ranked fifth in the country for cancer treatment. Massachusetts Eye & Ear was ranked second for treating ear, nose and throat conditions. Spaulding Rehab came in third for those recovering from traumatic injuries.

MGH also earned top honors for psychiatry and ranked second for diabetes and endocrinology.

In June, Boston Children’s Hospital was named the country’s top pediatric hospital for a sixth straight year.

