PEPPERELL (CBS) – A woman was killed in an early morning four-alarm fire in a six-unit apartment building on Main Street in Pepperell.
An off-duty firefighter was leaving the grocery store when he saw the flames and called for help.
The heat and humidity were an added challenge to firefighters, and extra crews responded to the scene.
“Because of the heat and the conditions – humidity and stuff – we asked for two more alarms. A lot of rehab – firefighters getting worn out, as you can imagine,” said Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman.
Three firefighters and one civilian were taken to the hospital.
The residents of the building are displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.
