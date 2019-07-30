WOBURN (CBS) – Isaias Plaza been charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of 15-year-old Richelle Robinson, who died after being shoved and hitting her head on a Cambridge sidewalk.
Richelle Robinson died in July 2018 when police say she was thrown to the ground on Cambridge Street. Robinson was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
During his arraignment Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court, Plaza pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with serious bodily injury.
Prosecutors say there is video showing Plaza riding his bicycle near Robinson the day she was killed. He denied being involved in Robinson’s death, but prosecutors said Plaza told someone he accidentally pushed her.
Plaza had a falling out with Robinson and her friends in the weeks before the attack, prosecutors said. Plaza allegedly got rid of his shoes and clothes after the incident.
Robinson was a Cambridge Rindge and Latin student described by her family as “a very smart young lady, and very responsible.”
You must log in to post a comment.