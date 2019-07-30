



BOSTON (CBS) — Ty Law was one of the best cornerbacks to ever play football. This weekend, he’ll have his gold jacket to show for it.

And in the buildup to Law’s induction into Canton this weekend, the former Patriots cornerback spoke with New England media on Tuesday. Among the topics covered was the NFL’s adoption of coaches’ challenges and replay reviews for pass interference.

Law, whose physical style led directly to league-wide rule changes, is not a fan.

“Yes, I am disappointed in that because it’s going to take away from the game,” Law said. “You know, referees are out there for a reason. Yes, they don’t make every call right, but something like that – a pass interference – once you start opening that can of worms, it’s going to get ugly, and the game’s going to get a lot longer.”

This offseason, largely in response to the missed penalty at the end of regulation in the NFC Championship Game, the NFL approved a new rule that allows coaches to throw a red challenge flag on plays where they believe pass interference was missed. Close plays in the final two minutes of each half will automatically go to review.

Law expressed a concern that whenever there might be contact between a defender and a receiver, the defender is going to get the blame and the flag.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of gray area because I think the defensive players get the bulk of the pushing and the blame for this or that, but there’s a lot going on between a defensive back and a wide receiver, especially when you’re running downfield,” Law explained. “You’ve got two of the fastest guys on the field, and things happen in a split-second, so if they start all- f a sudden throwing the red flag out to stop the game – this may or may not have been a pass interference – I think it’s just going to disrupt the game.”

Law continued: “It’s a little bit disappointing because it’s still about the offense, it’s about scoring points. I understand the business aspect of it, but you have to let the game be played. And the offense, they’re just as guilty of pushing and grabbing and being physical, as well. I just don’t know what this is going to do to the game. It’s going to be interesting to see, but it’s definitely not good in my opinion.”

Law, 45, was drafted 23rd overall by the Patriots back in 1995. He played in 141 regular-season games, made 36 interceptions, was named to two First Team All-Pro teams and was selected to four Pro Bowls during his 10 seasons with the Patriots. That was in addition to his 12 playoff games and four postseason interceptions, including a pick-six to score the Patriots’ first points against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

After leaving the Patriots, he went on to play 62 games for the Jets, Chiefs and Broncos, recording 17 more interceptions and earning another Pro Bowl nod. He scored eight defensive touchdowns in his career, regular and postseason combined.