GROTON (CBS) – Groton police had an unusual job Tuesday morning – bull wrangling.
You never know what kind of call you'll get, that's no BS!
Officer's Davis, Steward and Violette joined ACO George Moore in luring this rogue bovine down the mean streets of Groton earlier this morning.
"I shoulda been a cowboy!"~Toby Keith
Happy Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/6SfO8NIHSP
— Groton MA Police Dept (@GrotonPolice) July 30, 2019
After a rogue bull escaped from its field to wander through residents’ backyards, police were called to the scene.
Police and animal control lured the “rogue bovine” home.
