BOSTON (CBS) – As consistent as a customer’s coffee order, was Sharon Nawrocki’s face at the Spring Street Dunkin’ Donuts in West Roxbury. Now messages of love and heartache, flowers, and candles, try and fill the void left behind in her tragic death. She was good to her many regulars.
“All the customers who came in, she became friends with them. If you were short a dollar for a coffee she said no problem catch me another time,” said customer Michael Vellotti.
Nawrocki was laid to rest Tuesday morning, following her tragic death in a New Hampshire crash July 21st. State Police said Nawrocki’s aunt and uncle, Kelly and Angelo Rossi of Roslindale, were also killed in the I-89 rollover just north of Exit 12 in the New London.
The 44-year-old manager started at the Spring Street store decades ago as a high schooler.
“She was a go-getter. A lot of responsibility you know? She started with nothing. Came up from the bottom and worked her way up,” said customer Donald Foley.
With that experience, Nawrocki became a beloved boss. At her services, workers past and present wore her face over their hearts.
“She respected them, if they needed help she would help them out. If today was not their day she’ll pull them over to the side and have a conversation with them and figure out what’s wrong,” Vellotti added.
Business goes on, but even during the busy morning rush – there’s something special missing here.
“You can already feel it…”
