BOSTON (CBS) — Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an apparent leg injury and required a cart to exit the practice field from Chiefs training camp on Tuesday.

The receiver was working in the team’s fourth practice of training camp when he suffered the injury, reportedly while running a route against cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Hill had limped to the sideline prior to getting on the cart.

Just prior to the apparent injury, the Chiefs had tweeted out a video boasting of Hill’s speed.

Despite the need for a cart, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the injury appears to be minor.

Interestingly, Schefter noted that Hill’s agent — Drew Rosenhaus — was at Chiefs camp to discuss a new deal for Hill.

Hill, of course, has been in the news for several months now, after he was at the center of child abuse allegations. Yet after the release of a secretly recorded tape and a lengthy investigation, the NFL determined that Hill — who has a guilty plea to domestic assault in his history — would be facing no suspension for the 2019 season.

Upon arriving at Chiefs camp, Hill added to his spotlight by trying to explain away his son saying that Hill punches him in the chest, claiming the child was merely referring to boxing lessons that take place inside the Hill home.

