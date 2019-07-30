



BOSTON (CBS) — Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an apparent leg injury and required a cart to exit the practice field from Chiefs training camp on Tuesday.

The receiver was working in the team’s fourth practice of training camp when he suffered the injury, reportedly while running a route against cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Hill had limped to the sideline prior to getting on the cart.

Here at #Chiefs camp. Tyreek Hill just limped off the field with trainers after a hard hit from Bashaud Breeland on a pbu. Now in the medical tent having his right leg looked at. Hill was slow to get up after the hit, then gingerly walked off — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) July 30, 2019

Tyreek Hill limps to the sideline and is carted off the field. Assuming he is done for the day. #chiefs #trainingcamp @SJNPSports @newspressnow pic.twitter.com/qqNl1210gG — Zach Fisher (@NPNowFisher) July 30, 2019

Tyreek Hill is headed out of practice in the front seat of the cart. Looked like he injured his right leg on a PBU Bashaud Breeland. pic.twitter.com/rnADIa8EMe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2019

This is the Breeland hit on Hill. pic.twitter.com/nvh6bFEEBO — Scott Mahurin (@Esinem79) July 30, 2019

Just prior to the apparent injury, the Chiefs had tweeted out a video boasting of Hill’s speed.

Despite the need for a cart, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the injury appears to be minor.

Chiefs' WR Tyreek Hill bruised his quad and is expected to be fine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

Interestingly, Schefter noted that Hill’s agent — Drew Rosenhaus — was at Chiefs camp to discuss a new deal for Hill.

Spotted today at Chiefs’ training camp in St Joseph, Mo., was agent Drew Rosenhaus. He is there to discuss a new deal for Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

Hill, of course, has been in the news for several months now, after he was at the center of child abuse allegations. Yet after the release of a secretly recorded tape and a lengthy investigation, the NFL determined that Hill — who has a guilty plea to domestic assault in his history — would be facing no suspension for the 2019 season.

Upon arriving at Chiefs camp, Hill added to his spotlight by trying to explain away his son saying that Hill punches him in the chest, claiming the child was merely referring to boxing lessons that take place inside the Hill home.