BOSTON (CBS) – Police say a 17-year-old from Chelsea was arrested late Monday night, accused of attacking an off-duty security guard in broad daylight with a baseball bat in a busy park.
The assault happened near the tennis courts and playground at Mary O’Malley Park. Police believe the victim, who is in his 20s, was hit in the head with a bat around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police found the suspected weapon in the nearby river.
Alliance Security in Everett confirmed the victim works for them patrolling nearby apartments. Witnesses rushed in to help them.
The victim is at Mass General Hospital in critical condition.
According to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, the suspect will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday.
The suspect is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with intent to murder.
There is still no word on motive.
