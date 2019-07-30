BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts district court judge said the state can once again use Breathalyzer tests to prosecute drunk driving cases.
This comes after the state’s Office of Alcohol Testing was nationally accredited in June, complying with an order by Judge Robert Brennan. In January, Brennan said Breathalyzer tests would be inadmissible in court until OAT instituted multiple reforms, including more training for staff and instituting rules for complying with discovery requests.
The state’s office had previously failed to release evidence that showed around 400 alcohol breath test results were flawed to lawyers of those accused of drunk driving, sparking the moratorium on using alcohol breath tests in court.
Having met the court’s requirements, the state will now be able to use Breathalyzers administered after April 18 in court.
