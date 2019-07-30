FALMOUTH (CBS) – Twin 15-year-old brothers were struck by a vehicle while they were riding bikes in Falmouth Tuesday afternoon. The collision happened at the intersection of Barrows Road and Baptiste Road at about 4:23 p.m.
One of the boys was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries. The other boy was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Video from SkyEye showed two bicycles in the road where the crash happened. An Audi SUV stopped nearby appeared to have a broken windshield.
Two other bicyclists were not involved in the collision and were not injured.
The driver of the vehicle, a 62-year-old Sandwich woman, remained at the scene, and is co-operating with police.
This incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.
